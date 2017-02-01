Greenberg Traurig Distances Firm From Giuliani's Immigration Ban Work
Greenberg Traurig chairman Richard Rosenbaum responded quickly to Rudy Giuliani's comments, sending a letter to the firm that made it clear Greenberg Traurig was not retained to advise Trump on this executive order and that the firm values diversity and its immigrant roots.
Top News
- Appeals Court Sides With Woman Serving Lengthy Sentence for Hitman Plot
- Gov. Scott Wants to Cut Taxes, Boost Schools, Lure Business
- 2,550 for Sale: Miami Sees Record Luxury Condo Glut
- Personal Injury Protection Repeal Proposals Re-Emerge
Business of Law
-
Greenberg Traurig Environmental Law Expert in Mexico Joins Holland & Knight
The senior associate who was at the head of Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office's environmental practice has moved to Holland & Knight to begin the environmental practice there.
-
Florida DEP Official Joins Foley & Lardner as State Reveals Payments of Millions to both Foley and Latham
The head of the Florida DEP is leaving to work for Foley & Lardner amid scrutiny over how much the state agreed to pay in legal fees, just months after the firm won a state contract to handle money Florida received from the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
-
Appeals Court: Uber Drivers Are Contractors, Not Employees
The Third District Court of Appeal rejects the employment question on a request for unemployment benefits.
-
Florida Justices Rule Medical Documents Must Be Disclosed
In a ruling that could have implications for medical malpractice cases across the state, the Florida Supreme Court said a Jacksonville hospital system was required to provide records to a patient's family because of a 2004 constitutional amendment.
On Appeal
-
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
-
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
-
Gorsuch is No Conservative Lapdog on Employment Front
Viewed through the lens of his labor and employment cases, Supreme Court nominee Niel Gorsuch shows moderation and logic.
-
Getting Clients — And Keeping Them — Through Pre-Suit Mediation
With clients demanding more value for their money, pre-suit mediation should be on the table whenever litigation is contemplated, writes attorney and mediatorOscar A. Sanchez.
Special Reports
-
2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
The Daily Business Review is launching a single event this year to recognize distinguished members of the South Florida legal community in assorted areas of the law. Honorees will be recognized in special reports to be published May 11 and May 18. They will receive awards at a spring event in the Miami area.
-
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
