Judge Frank A. Shepherd, 3rd District Court of Appeal.

Senior Appellate Judge Rails Against 'Chevron' Deference

A Florida appellate judge who just reached retirement age took an opportunity Wednesday to rail against courts' deference to administrative agency decisions.

Verdicts, Dealmakers and Commercial Real Estate

10599 NW 67th St., Tamarac.
Tamarac Warehouse Scooped Up for $6.6M
Luis Flores of Arnstein & Lehr.
Riverfront Redevelopment Deal Took Eight Months to Close
Lloyd Schwed
UBS to Pay $18.2M to Puerto Rican Bond Investors Duped by Firm Employee

  • Retired Miami-Dade Judge Joins Firm as Mediator

    By Celia Ampel

    Recently retired Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Genden is taking on a new role as a mediator.

  • LeClairRyan Opens Office in Boca Raton

    By Monika Gonzalez Mesa

    LeClairRyan has opened an office in Boca Raton and plans to expand the office within the next year to include several more attorneys.

  • Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work

    By Scott Flaherty

    Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.

