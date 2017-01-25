Senior Appellate Judge Rails Against 'Chevron' Deference
A Florida appellate judge who just reached retirement age took an opportunity Wednesday to rail against courts' deference to administrative agency decisions.
Top News
- Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Push for Fracking Ban in Florida
- In Hectic Month, DOJ Rakes in Billions From Corporations
- The Importance of Legal Proofreaders in Foreign Translations
- 2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
- Judicial Switch-Up Prompts Appeal in Dismissed $10M Condo Hotel Case
- Miami Legal Services Gets $1 Million Gift From Edie Laquer
Business of Law
-
Retired Miami-Dade Judge Joins Firm as Mediator
Recently retired Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Genden is taking on a new role as a mediator.
-
LeClairRyan Opens Office in Boca Raton
LeClairRyan has opened an office in Boca Raton and plans to expand the office within the next year to include several more attorneys.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
-
Judicial Switch-Up Prompts Appeal in Dismissed $10M Condo Hotel Case
A lawsuit filed by unit owners of a condo hotel over fees for renovations was dismissed by a judge who came into the case just before trial.
-
Fourth DCA OKs Legal Malpractice Case Against Foreclosure Attorney, Firms
A legal malpractice suit against foreclosure defense attorney Robert Lithman and two associated firms has new life after the Fourth District Court of Appeal allowed one of the plaintiffs to move forward with the litigation.
On Appeal
-
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
-
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
-
The Importance of Legal Proofreaders in Foreign Translations
The process of translating legal documents should end with proofreading to ensure accuracy, writes translator Marcela Arbelaez.
-
Avenue for Fraud: Identity Theft and the Single-Asset LLC
Crooks are targeting single-asset limited liability companies that own real estate as an easy target for mortgage fraud, writes attorney Richard Petrovich.
Special Reports
-
2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
The Daily Business Review is launching a single event this year to recognize distinguished members of the South Florida legal community in assorted areas of the law. Honorees will be recognized in special reports to be published May 11 and May 18. They will receive awards at a spring event in the Miami area.
-
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
Verdicts, Dealmakers and Commercial Real Estate