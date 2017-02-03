Former SCOTUS Nominee: 'Brutal' Media Coverage Can Deter Good Judge Candidates
Former U.S. Supreme Court nominee Harriet Miers and other courtwatchers gave their perspective on the nomination and confirmation process.
Top News
- Real Estate Partner Stresses Value of Networking, On-Time Performance
- 'It Really Worked': Opposing Firms Join Forces to Save a Business From Bankruptcy
- 50 Cent Goes After Reed Smith for $35 Million in Sex Tape Trial Loss
- Appeals Court Blocks Target Data Breach Settlement
- GrayRobinson Revenue Up 3.4 Percent, PPP Down 2.2 Percent
- 2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
Business of Law
-
Shutts & Bowen Poaches Real Estate Partner from Jones Day
A Jones Day partner and former national co-chairman of Akerman's Latin America and Caribbean practice has joined Shutts & Bowen as a partner in its real estate practice group.
-
Greenberg Traurig Environmental Law Expert in Mexico Joins Holland & Knight
The senior associate who was at the head of Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office's environmental practice has moved to Holland & Knight to begin the environmental practice there.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
-
50 Cent Goes After Reed Smith for $35 Million in Sex Tape Trial Loss
The rap star is suing his former law firm over a $7 million loss to a Miami legal team representing a Pembroke Pines woman.
-
Foreclosure Attorney's Suit to Boot Dem. Party Leader Can Proceed
Foreclosure defense attorney Bruce Jacobs is taking on a new role in a Miami-Dade courtroom: political maneuverer.
On Appeal
-
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
-
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
-
Gorsuch is No Conservative Lapdog on Employment Front
Viewed through the lens of his labor and employment cases, Supreme Court nominee Niel Gorsuch shows moderation and logic.
-
Before You Ask the Expert, Prepare the Expert Witness
When bringing in expert witnesses, preparation and guidance should lead the way, write attorneys Dan Small and Michael E. Hantman.
Special Reports
-
2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
The Daily Business Review is launching a single event this year to recognize distinguished members of the South Florida legal community in assorted areas of the law. Honorees will be recognized in special reports to be published May 11 and May 18. They will receive awards at a spring event in the Miami area.
-
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
Verdicts, Dealmakers and Commercial Real Estate