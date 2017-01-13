How Takata's $1B Settlement Could Impact Civil Class Action
Takata's $1 billion settlement with the U.S. government over defective air bags will not affect the nationwide class action against the company and automakers, according to plaintiffs counsel in the civil case.
Business of Law
-
Ecuadorean IP Practice Joins with Quito-based IP Firm Corral & Rosales
Corral & Rosales, a prominent intellectual property law firm in Ecuador, has merged with the Quito intellectual property boutique firm Estudio Juridico Gallegos. The merger creates one of the strongest intellectual property practice groups in Latin America.
-
Kasowitz Benson Picks Up Two Akerman Real Estate Partners
Manuel A. Fernandez and Albert J. Delgado make the crosstown move in Miami.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
-
Quicken Loans Faces Lawsuits Over Calls, Texts
A class action litigated by South Florida attorney Marc Wites alleges national mortgage lender Quicken Loans Inc. violated the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
-
Elimination of 'Wet-Foot, Dry-Foot' Policy Will Have Impact on Immigration Law Firms
Elimination of the so-called "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy that gave Cuban immigrants an automatic path to citizenship once they reached U.S. shores will deal a heavy blow to many small and solo immigration law firms in South Florida and other places where many Cubans live.
On Appeal
-
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
-
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
-
Good News for HOAs: Courts Clarify Deadline for Governing Document Lawsuits
The Florida courts of appeal have reinforced the five-year time limit for filing challenges to condo governing documents, write attorneys Jeannie A. Hanrahan and Devon A. Woolard.
-
Speaking for a Legal Fiction: Corporate Representative Depositions
Preparation is key when corporate representatives are targeted for depositions, write attorneys Dan Small and Michael E. Hantman.
Special Reports
-
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
-
Daily Business Review's 12th Annual Most Effective Lawyers
The 12th annual Most Effective Lawyers special report recognizes the impressive work performed by South Florida lawyers in the past year.
