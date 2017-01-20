Shellfish and Securities a Winning Recipe for Miami Attorney
One Akerman partner has a lot on his plate: He co-owns two Miami oyster bars while running a complex commercial litigation practice.
Top News
- Doral Retail Center Sells for $71 Million
- State Appeals Court Weighs State Farm Trade Secrets
- Trump's Election Sparks New Interest in Pro Bono
- Palm Beach Could Stretch Sales Tax Dollars With P3 Projects
- International Homebuyers Spend at Record Levels in South Florida
- Brickell Office Tower Sells for $26.5 Million
Business of Law
Rimon Law Opens Office in Miami With Addition of Florida Partners
The two name partners of Alvarez Gonzalez, a year-old international litigation and white collar defense law firm, have joined Rimon Law to establish the national firm's Miami practice.
Bernstein Osberg-Braun Name Partner Jumps to Arnstein & Lehr with Practice Group
The employment-based-immigration practice — and one of the founding partners — of Miami immigration firm Bernstein Osberg-Braun has moved to Arnstein & Lehr to expand that firm's EB-5 practice.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
'Not Concerned with Press:' Saxena White Quietly Wins Big
Its cases draw broad media coverage, but Boca Raton-based Saxena White prefers to stay out of the spotlight.
Tobacco Companies Face Enforcement Action Over Unpaid Settlement
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed an enforcement action against two tobacco companies that have allegedly failed to pay millions of dollars required by a 1997 settlement.
On Appeal
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
Palm Beach Could Stretch Sales Tax Dollars With P3 Projects
With money coming in from a new penny sale tax, Palm Beach County could take advantage of a state law on public private partnerships and leverage the new revenue, writes attorney Neal I. Sklar.
How Will Florida's Medical Marijuana Amendment Affect the Workplace?
The legailization of medical marijuana in Florida is awaiting state regulations and raises questions about employee use of marijuana in and out of work, writes Seth A. Hyman.
Special Reports
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
Daily Business Review's 12th Annual Most Effective Lawyers
The 12th annual Most Effective Lawyers special report recognizes the impressive work performed by South Florida lawyers in the past year.
Verdicts, Dealmakers and Commercial Real Estate