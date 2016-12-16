Scott Mager, Brian Paruas and Elizabeth Hueber.

Jury Awards $2.9M to Family Tricked Into Investment

South Florida lawyers won a $2.9 million verdict for a family who invested in a check-cashing company.

900 SW 10th St., Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach Gas Station Goes for $6M
Paul Weimer, Natalie Castillo and Christian Charre
CBRE Team Secures $163M Deal for South Florida Landmark Hotel

  • There Oughta Be a Law: Steering Clear of Ponzi Schemes

    By Commentary by James D. Gassenheimer and Isaac M. Marcushamer

    Attorneys James D. Gassenheimer and Isaac M. Marcushamer offer the telltale signs of a Ponzi scheme knowing another wave of frauds may be just around the corner.

  • $22M Settlement: The Benefits of a Summary Mock Jury Trial

    By Commentary by David B. Haber and Frank Soto

    A large-scale mock jury trial in a construction defect case is credited with producing a big settlement during jury selection for the actual trial, write attorneys David B. Haber and Frank Soto.

