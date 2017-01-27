Attorney Twice Held at Gunpoint Now Helps Nonprofits
An attorney held at gunpoint now helps nonprofits.
Top News
- In PACER Suit, a Class Action Even Defense Lawyers Can Love
- With Eyes on Trump, Legal Marijuana Warily Rolls Along
- Broward Attorney Accuses Deutsche Bank of Purloining Jewish Assets
- Motorcycle Was a Vehicle, and Excluded from State Farm Policy, Florida District Court Decides
- 2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
- Attorneys Fees Mounting in $21M Broward Citrus Standoff
Business of Law
-
Greenberg Traurig Environmental Law Expert in Mexico Joins Holland & Knight
The senior associate who was at the head of Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office's environmental practice has moved to Holland & Knight to begin the environmental practice there.
-
Florida DEP Official Joins Foley & Lardner as State Reveals Payments of Millions to both Foley and Latham
The head of the Florida DEP is leaving to work for Foley & Lardner amid scrutiny over how much the state agreed to pay in legal fees, just months after the firm won a state contract to handle money Florida received from the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
-
Defendants in Litigation Over Drug Push for MDL Consolidation in New York
Federal court claims of uncontrollable bleeding caused by the blood thinner Eliquis are headed toward consolidation — but a panel must choose whether the case will be heard in New York.
-
Construction Loan Given to Aventura Condos in Litigation
The litigated Prive at Island Estates project lands a $102 million construction loan, which guarantees completion of the project fought by neighbors.
On Appeal
-
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
-
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
-
Winning Formula: 10 Things to Know About E-Discovery
Attorney Robert R. Jimenez offers 10 tips for pursuing and using e-discovery.
-
The Importance of Legal Proofreaders in Foreign Translations
The process of translating legal documents should end with proofreading to ensure accuracy, writes translator Marcela Arbelaez.
Special Reports
-
2017 Daily Business Review Professional Excellence Awards
The Daily Business Review is launching a single event this year to recognize distinguished members of the South Florida legal community in assorted areas of the law. Honorees will be recognized in special reports to be published May 11 and May 18. They will receive awards at a spring event in the Miami area.
-
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
Verdicts, Dealmakers and Commercial Real Estate