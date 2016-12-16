Jury Awards $2.9M to Family Tricked Into Investment
South Florida lawyers won a $2.9 million verdict for a family who invested in a check-cashing company.
Top News
Business of Law
Litigation and Bar Discipline
On Appeal
Board of Contributors
Special Reports
Verdicts, Dealmakers and Commercial Real Estate