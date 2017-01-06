New Commercial Arbitration Database Offers Analytics for Arbitration Attorneys
Attorneys drafting international commercial arbitration clauses or preparing to advise clients on international disputes now have a potential reference point for projecting the likely outcome, cost and duration of international mediation and arbitration cases.
Business of Law
Florida municipal government practice firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman has opened a third South Florida office, this one in Boca Raton, where the firm plans to hire a handful of new attorneys. The firm may make replacement hires in the Fort Lauderdale as well.
Gardere Expands in Mexico City with Addition of Five International Trade Attorneys
Gardere's Mexico City office has hired five international trade attorneys from local firms. Mexican trade attorneys expect Trump administration will mean more work for lawyers.
Litigation and Bar Discipline
Attorney at Center of Contract Breach Case Faces Rare Sanction
A Miami attorney destroyed evidence then spent two years derailing a former client's efforts to recover those documents, according to a ruling by Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Bronwyn Miller.
'El Popular' Publisher Among Those Charged in $10M Mortgage Fraud
A former newspaper publisher is among four South Florida businessmen charged in a $10 million mortgage fraud.
On Appeal
Supreme Court Asked to Weigh In-Person Baker Act Hearings
The public defender for Lee County is challenging a policy allowing a judge and magistrate to order involuntary commitments based on videoconferences.
Miami Redlining Case Goes to U.S. Supreme Court
The city is testing the right of municpalities to sue banks for the tax losses from redlining under the Fair Housing Act.
Board of Contributors
Vergara Embryo Trust Enables Forum Shopping by Ex-Fiance
Actress Sofia Vergara's ex-fiance Nick Loeb is suing in Louisiana, a pro-life state, to preserve their fertilized embryos.
Rate Hikes One of Many Factors Affecting Our Economy
The combination of rising interest rates and changes in U.S. policy leaves less money on the table for South Florida real estate deals, writes attorney Harold Lewis
Special Reports
Fla. Firm Leaders Bullish on 2017; Eyes on Real Estate, Corporate Work
Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.
Daily Business Review's 12th Annual Most Effective Lawyers
The 12th annual Most Effective Lawyers special report recognizes the impressive work performed by South Florida lawyers in the past year.
