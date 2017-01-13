Takata airbag components presented before a U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation at a hearing on Nov. 20, 2014.

How Takata's $1B Settlement Could Impact Civil Class Action

Takata's $1 billion settlement with the U.S. government over defective air bags will not affect the nationwide class action against the company and automakers, according to plaintiffs counsel in the civil case.

