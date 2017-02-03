The Daily Business Review is launching a single event this year to recognize distinguished members of the South Florida legal community in assorted areas of the law. Honorees will be recognized in special reports to be published May 11 and May 18. They will receive awards at a spring event in the Miami area.

By Scott Flaherty

Following a year marked by a contentious presidential election and likely changes to come in U.S. policy prescriptions, law firm leaders in Florida are largely optimistic about their firms going into 2017 and expect to see growth in Miami, according to a recent survey of firm leaders and administrators in the region.